Residents of a Miranda aged care facility enjoyed their first normal weekend since the beginning of the pandemic with an Easter Egg hunt. The staff at Jesmond Group Miranda sent photos to the Leader to share with the wider community. Leisure and lifestyle co-ordinator Dana Atie said the residents had gone through two years of lockdown and missed out on many events. "We would like to publish the pictures we took on the day to make our residents feel special and give them this little gift to remember," Ms Atie wrote. "They have been through enough trauma, sadness, isolation and the fear of going out. "Easter was the first weekend we have had that would have been classified as normal two years ago."

