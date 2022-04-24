latest-news, Esplanade, Cronulla, upgrade, staircase, opens, steps, Sutherland Shire Council

The new staircase at Cronulla beach has finally opened, providing a great vista of Bate Bay while being more spacious and accessible than the historic steps it replaced. The old steps were closed seven months ago and replaced by a temporary structure. The project was to have been completed by Christmas, but prolonged wet weather and the pandemic intervened. The staircase, which opened yesterday (Saturday) is a major part of a Sutherland Shire Council upgrade of the Esplanade in that area, including a wider and accessible path which runs behind Cronulla RSL Memorial Club. A council spokeswoman said late last year the steps were designed to meet or exceed national disability standards. "A key component includes a new staircase at the southern end of Cronulla beach, as the historic staircase was due for renewal, with works conducted in line with expert assessment by council staff and an external disability consultant," she said. "The stair structure, handrails and barrier rails have all been designed to meet or exceed current national accessibility standards. "Additional safety measures to be introduced include handrails with tactile features to assist those with vision impairment, as well as additional lighting for safety and more accessible paths to seating. "The new structure includes additional steps to meet the new Esplanade path level at the top of the stairs, which has been raised to meet current disability standards. "This path is also being widened to cater for increased traffic volumes, wheelchairs and prams."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/0afaad96-8fc0-45d9-a437-b51a45df3868.jpg/r2_59_5312_3059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg