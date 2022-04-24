comment,

Last week, I was with the Shadow Treasurer Daniel Mookhey and the Shadow Transport Minister, Jo Haylen travelled to visit domestic transport manufacturing facilities in Victoria. The Victorian Government has invested in more than 300 new Victorian-built trains and trams since 2014. Under their government's local content policy, at least 50% of new orders must be made locally, with the industry employing about 10,000 people. Victoria is an example of what can be done here in NSW. NSW Labor wants our state to be a place where we build things - where we create well paid jobs, develop skills and deliver affordable transport infrastructure. The Liberal's obsession with offshoring local jobs has decimated NSW manufacturing and we are paying the price. Over the past decade, NSW commuters have seen delays in the delivery of transport projects and cost blow outs. In 2016, the Liberal Government spent $2.88billion on carriages for the New Intercity Fleet. These were built in Korea, and are now 18 months behind schedule. Building them locally would have created 1,440 local jobs. Additionally, the government purchased 63 trains (Waratah B sets and North West Metro trains) for over $3billion from overseas. These projects, if built at home, would have generated 2,160 local jobs. We have also seen ferries built overseas that can't fit under bridges, can't run at night, randomly stall and a light rail that was shut down for months. We as taxpayers are left to pay more for defective services and we lose out on important manufacturing jobs. A government I lead will bring manufacturing back to NSW and build things here again. We will create the jobs of the future and will deliver, maintain and repair infrastructure projects on time. If there is anything I can assist you with please get in contact with my office on (02) 9587 9684 or at kogarah@parliament.nsw.gov.au.

St George Matters with Chris Minns: A Minns Labor Government will bring manufacturing back to NSW Jim Gainsford