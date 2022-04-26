latest-news,

A monumental four seasons soon comes to a close for Sydney FC as the club looks toward its final match at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. The Sky Blues will be going out with a bang as they line up against Melbourne Victory for the last time in Kogarah with a blockbuster original derby, 'the Big Blue' on Saturday May 7. Fireworks, drummers, music, giveaways and a pumping Fan Zone will happen as the club put on a show for the local St George community to celebrate a great four seasons at Kogarah. The game is also Sydney FC's Members Appreciation Round which provides the opportunity for Sydney FC to thank members for their ongoing support throughout the displacement with a range of exclusive game day experiences. On the pitch, the Big Blue sees football's oldest rivalry re-ignite in what has been a crowd favourite at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium over the four seasons. The first of which was the debut match of Sydney FC's displacement back in 2018 with a sell-out crowd of 19,000 strong fans, followed up by the second - the very memorable Mother's Day massacre which saw the Sky Blues drive home a 6-1 victory over Melbourne rivals to progress to the Grand Final in 2019. With all general admission tickets slashed to just $10, it's an occasion that no Sky Blue fan wants to miss ,this game will be last opportunity for fans to watch the Sky Blues take to the pitch in Kogarah before returning to their home in Moore Park at the new Allianz Stadium from October.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/2229fbf3-dcee-4319-a06d-b32e18eb1fd4.jpg/r0_322_5315_3325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg