latest-news, sylvania bmw

Sylvania BMW marks 25 years as a partner in the brand's Australia's dealership network in 2022. Mr Zanardo and Mr Rodriquez went into business together more than 50 years ago to form Zanardo Rodriquez Sales & Service Pty Ltd. The brother-in-laws took their passion for motor vehicles and opened their first showroom and service centre in Canterbury before expanding to Sylvania. They continue to play key roles within the business. "As a family owned business we are so proud of how Sylvania BMW has grown and adapted over the years, with current market trends and customer demands. We share a common passion for the BMW brand, not only for its prestige but for the joy and excitement it brings into people's homes," Dealer Principal Marc Rodriquez said. "Having been in Sylvania for the past 25 years, I feel like we're very much a part of Sutherland Shire and St George communities and are excited to continue to be a part of the communities for many more years to come."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/c4a840b1-f908-48f0-92cd-d65bec6c401b.jpg/r0_310_6720_4107_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg