latest-news, Anzac Day 2022, Cronulla Park, Monro Park, Lone Pine, commemorative pine tree, dies, dawn services

A commemorative pine tree, which stood next to the war memorial in Monro Park, Cronulla died during the huge rainfall of the last few months. However, Sutherland Shire Council grounds staff planted a replacement last week as part of their efforts to have war memorials looking their best for Anzac Day. The Monro Park grounds are still very soft due to the rain, so the the dawn service has been moved to Cronulla Park this year, but many people are still expected to pay their respects at the war memorial and can also take in the pine tree tribute. Anzac Day dawn services in the shire Five Gallipoli Aleppo Pines were planted in parks across the shire by the council in 2018 to commemorate the end of WWl. The others are in Seymour Shaw Park, Miranda, Como Pleasure Grounds, Parc Menai and Cooper Street Reserve, Engadine. "These trees are derived from the Lone Pine tree at ANZAC Cove, Gallipoli," a council spokeswoman said. "As these trees are native to an arid Mediterranean climate and take best to sandy soils, they are not ideally suited to the more fertile park settings which typically surround local war memorials. "Through careful cultivation and continued maintenance from council's expert officers, each of the other commemorative Lone Pines planted in 2018 continues to thrive." Tree planting ceremonies were held in each of the shire's five council wards in 2018 to mark the centenary on Sunday, November 11, of the end of World War 1. RSL Sub-branch members and primary school pupils from each area took part in the Armistice Day centenary events. The idea was proposed by the then deputy mayor Steve Simpson and unanimously supported. At the time, the council recounted the story behind the Gallipoli Aleppo Pines: On August 6, 1915, the 1st Australian Infantry Division launched a major offensive at Plateau 400 on Gallipoli. The ridges, once covered with Aleppo pine trees, had been cleared to provide cover for the Turkish trenches, leaving just one, solitary pine. The area became known as Lone Pine Ridge. After three days of brutal fighting, the Anzacs succeeded in capturing the enemy trenches but this bloody action cost 2,000 Australian men's lives and 7000 Turkish lives. After the battle, Lance Corporal Benjamin Charles Smith, 3rd Battalion AIF, collected several pine cones from the branches used to cover the Turkish trenches. He sent the cones home to his mother, Jane McMullin, in remembrance of his brother Mark, who had died in the fighting on 6 August. "From one of these cones Mrs McMullin sowed several seeds, and successfully raised two seedlings. One was planted in Inverell, where both her sons had enlisted. The other was presented to the Australian War Memorial, to be planted in the grounds in honour of all the sons who fell at Lone Pine. The Australian War Memorial, in conjunction with Yarralumla Nursery in Canberra, now sell stock sourced from the Lone Pine tree.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/3e010fd9-abad-4a8d-a8c0-23c68b948543.jpg/r3_272_5313_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg