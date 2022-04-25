latest-news,

It's 4.15am and the first of the Anzac Day dawn services to be held in Sutherland Shire is getting under way at Caringbah. A few sprinkles of rain are falling as the march down Kingsway to the war memorial begins, led by a pipe band. Along the route and waiting at the war memorial are many family groups, including sleepy young children carried in arms, and older children and teenagers. Everyone is here to remember and honour the service given to Australia by so many in theatres of war all over the world, often paying the ultimate price. They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old; Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning We will remember them. Lest we forget.

