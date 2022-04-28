latest-news, Beauty and Beast Dog Grooming Jannali

International dog groomer Alicia Fragiadakis won a top award at the 2022 Sydney Royal Easter Show. Representing Beauty and Beast Dog Grooming at Jannali, she nabbed 'best in show' in the dog grooming competition. Her winning pooch, Tucker is a wire fox terrier. "I came first in both of my classes, which were the masters classes. With English cocker spaniel, Evie, and Tucker in the masters hand stripping class." She established her business four years ago. "I started washing dogs on the weekends when I was 12 years old and went full time at 15 years old," she said. "I have been competing for over seven years all over Australia and this is my third best in show."

Beauty and Beast Dog Grooming at Jannali wins 'best in show' at 2022 Sydney Royal Easter Show Eva Kolimar