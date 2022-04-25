Hurstville Dawn Service shows the ANZAC tradition lives on

latest-news,

The ANZAC Dawn Service had an added significance at Hurstville this year. After being forced to hold small, individual ceremonies in their homes last year due to pandemic restrictions, people were able to gather together in person once again at the Hurstville Memorial in Forest Road to honour the service and the sacrifice of the ANZACs. Their return came on the eve of another significant milestone, next month's centenary of the dedication of the Hurstville Memorial. Both milestones show that the ANZAC tradition lives on not just in community memory but in generations of individual families. Master of Ceremonies for the Dawn Service was Andrew Carpenter of the South Hurstville RSL Sub-branch and a veteran of 15 years service. Prayers were led by his father, Salvation Army Lt Col Bruce Carpenter. And the ANZAC Day address was given by Lt Col Rueben Bowd, a serving officer who spoke of the military service of three generations of his family. The crowd returning to the Hurstville Memorial for the first ANZAC Dawn Service post-lockdown including many children and young service personnel, showing the memory of the ANZACs lives on in the hearts and minds of a new generation. MC Andrew Carpenter summed up the feeling of the crowd as they honoured the sacrifice of the ANZACs. "They gave their tomorrow so that we may live today," he said. The Dawn Service was hosted by Hurstville RSL Club and South Hurstville RSL Sub-branch. A ceremony will be held on Friday, May 27 at 10.30am, 100 years to the day at the Hurstville war memorial was dedicated by the then Governor of NSW, Sir Walter Edward Davidson, KCMG. The South Hurstville Sub-branch is hoping to contact descendants of the diggers listed on the Hurstville War Memorial so they can attend the ceremony. People who are interested in attending can email Gordon Blair at: south-hurstvillesb@rslnsw.org.au

