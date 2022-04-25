The ANZAC spirit prevails

latest-news,

The community turned out in force at Oatley this morning for the first ANZAC Day Dawn Service since the lifting of COVID restrictions. The annual combined service of the Oatley, Mortdale and Penshurst RSL Sub-branches was held at Oatley Memorial Park. A light rain did not deter hundreds from attending to honour the sacrifice of the ANZACs. It was the ANZAC spirit which helped the community get through the past two years of the COVID pandemic, Oatley RSL Sub-Branch member and Master of Ceremonies, Michael Howell said. "Looking back on the last two years I am very encouraged that it is the ANZAC spirit that has prevailed and has led the way in how the country has banded together to address the COVID pandemic," Mr Howell said. "The motto of the RSL Legion is the price of liberty is eternal vigilance. While our liberty has been compromised we have learnt to adapt and survive to the new way of living. "As a vibrant local community we have displayed vigilance, care and respect to work to regain our wellbeing, independence and liberty." "As we continue rebuilding our sense of local community and local spirit, keep a smile on our face and give a friendly nod to people you see in the streets of Oatley, Mortdale and Penshurst." The ceremony was supported by the Australian Air League Riverwood Squadron, the Sing Australia St George Choir and bugler Lauren Smart.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/1135e747-f283-4894-be59-3773a90667e7.JPG/r11_270_5172_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg