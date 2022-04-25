Rockdale make Sutherland pay

latest-news,

It was all red and black as the Sutherland Sharks went down to a rampant Rockdale Ilinden in a fiery local derby 3-0 at Seymour Shaw in Round 8 of the NPL NSW Men's competition on Saturday. Two 30-yard curling strikes from Jaden Casella and a late Alex Masciovecchio goal gave the visitors the win as they reclaimed the Leader Cup. Casella opened the scoring for Rockdale in the 31st minute after an even contest when putting a shot beyond Sutherland Goalie Anthony Bouzanis after being given enough time to pick his spot. He added the second in similar style against the run of play late in the first half before Alex Masciovecchio had the simple task of wrapping it up just before the end. It was the first of the two-legged Leader Cup games contested by the sides each season and Sutherland now play a FFA game on Thursday night before facing Blacktown FC away.

