St George resident Joan Ferguson caught these colourful scenes at the Ramsgate RSL Sub-branch march and Dawn Service this morning. The marches formed up outside the Sans Souci Literary Institute at 6:30am. The march commences at 7am, heading along Ramsgate Road and turning into Chuter Avenue for the traditional Dawn Service outside the RSL Club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/8082fe3b-f8d4-4bfc-bee3-5119954b2441.jpg/r0_574_2250_1845_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Residents turn out to hail the ANZAC spirit at the Ramsgate Dawn Service