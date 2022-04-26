  1. Home
Ramadan at Bayside

Explore the cuisine of Egypt, Indonesia and Turkey when Ramadan at Bayside is celebrated in Rockdale this weekend.
Bayside residents will be able to celebrate the last weekend of Ramadan with a food market in Walz Street, Rockdale this Saturday, 30 April from 7pm.

"Ramadan at Bayside is a community Iftar where everyone can experience the breaking of the day's fast during Ramadan," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.

"It is also a chance to share the hospitality and food of our multicultural community during this special month with a delicious event showcasing the halal food of our diverse community."

Existing businesses in Walz Street will be open and there will be a range of additional food stalls operating during the event.

Free children's activities include face painting, and Tumble Town a soft play area for kids.

Special Event Clearways and Road Closures will be in place from 5pm 30 April until 12.30am 1 May.

Bayside Council recommends Public Transport. Rockdale Station and bus stops are adjacent to the event.

There is no parking in the immediate area. It is a short walk from York Street and Market Street car parks.

