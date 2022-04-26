community,

Bayside residents will be able to celebrate the last weekend of Ramadan with a food market in Walz Street, Rockdale this Saturday, 30 April from 7pm. "Ramadan at Bayside is a community Iftar where everyone can experience the breaking of the day's fast during Ramadan," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said. "It is also a chance to share the hospitality and food of our multicultural community during this special month with a delicious event showcasing the halal food of our diverse community." Existing businesses in Walz Street will be open and there will be a range of additional food stalls operating during the event. Free children's activities include face painting, and Tumble Town a soft play area for kids. Special Event Clearways and Road Closures will be in place from 5pm 30 April until 12.30am 1 May. Bayside Council recommends Public Transport. Rockdale Station and bus stops are adjacent to the event. There is no parking in the immediate area. It is a short walk from York Street and Market Street car parks.

Ramadan at Bayside