Ramadan at Bayside
Bayside residents will be able to celebrate the last weekend of Ramadan with a food market in Walz Street, Rockdale this Saturday, 30 April from 7pm.
"Ramadan at Bayside is a community Iftar where everyone can experience the breaking of the day's fast during Ramadan," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"It is also a chance to share the hospitality and food of our multicultural community during this special month with a delicious event showcasing the halal food of our diverse community."
Existing businesses in Walz Street will be open and there will be a range of additional food stalls operating during the event.
Free children's activities include face painting, and Tumble Town a soft play area for kids.
Special Event Clearways and Road Closures will be in place from 5pm 30 April until 12.30am 1 May.
Bayside Council recommends Public Transport. Rockdale Station and bus stops are adjacent to the event.
There is no parking in the immediate area. It is a short walk from York Street and Market Street car parks.