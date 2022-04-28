latest-news, 2022 HESTA Early Childhood Education and Care Awards

Exceptional early childhood professionals are being sought as nominations open for the 2022 HESTA Early Childhood Education and Care Awards. The annual awards, which have a $30,000 prize pool up for grabs, recognise early childhood educators and carers who have demonstrated excellence in improving learning outcomes for children. HESTA Chief Executive Debby Blakey said making a nomination was a fantastic way to celebrate the dedicated people working hard to improve the lives of young children and their families. "The innovation, adaptability and resilience seen by these organisations and workers every day, especially during recent lockdowns and trying circumstances, to enrich a child's life and improve early childhood education outcomes is inspiring. Submitting a nomination for these awards is one way we can recognise these individuals and their contributions," Ms Blakey said. "We've seen more than ever these past few years, just how crucial early childhood educators are. They continued to provide education and childcare services for front line health care professionals and essential workers during the height of the pandemic, demonstrating how vital they are to the prosperity of our communities." Employers, colleagues, and the community have until July 3 to nominate individuals and organisations, working with children from birth to eight years of age, who demonstrate innovation, quality improvement and enhanced learning outcomes for young children in a variety of settings, including preschool, long day care, primary school or outside-of-hours care. HESTA Awards sponsor ME has donated the prize money, with the winner of each category - Advancing Pedagogy and Practice, Individual Leadership and Outstanding Organisation - to receive $10,000 for further education, service, or team development. Winners will be announced on October 7. Nominate here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/e47e31d5-106e-472d-8271-ab79aba06445.jpg/r22_342_2385_1677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg