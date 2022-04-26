Veterans of Ramsgate and Rockdale show strength in numbers at historic ANZAC Day march

community,

It was an historic ANZAC Day march for veterans at Ramsgate this year. It was the first time that the veterans of the Rockdale and Ramsgate RSL Sub-branches marched together since the merger of both Sub-branches. The Rockdale RSL Sub-branch was formed in 1921 and after celebrating its centenary in 2021 its members commenced formalising the merger with the Ramsgate RSL Sub-branch. Ramsgate RSL Sub-branch president, Gary Mawson said the combined sub-branch has about 120 members. A meeting will be held next month to formalise the new Sub-branch executive committee and Rockdale members will now attend the monthly Sub-branch at Ramsgate RSL. "We received the charter from the RSL NSW for the combined Ramsgate-Rockdale Sub-branch last week, signed by the State President Ray James and State Secretary Geoff O'Brien," Mr Mawson said. "It was quite an historic march for local veterans. It was the first time we marched as one Sub-Branch. "We had about 40 walking veterans and there were three jeeps with WWII veterans and others in wheelchairs. All up we had about 50 veterans marching. "And there was a big crowd considering the weather. There were several thousand people watching which was wonderful to see. The weather didn't put anyone off. The rain held off until the march reached the club. No-one minded when it started to rain. Everyone carried on with the Dawn Service." Mr Mawson said that students from the local schools made a major contribution to the Dawn Service. "Having the young people here was fantastic for the Dawn Service, making speeches and singing hymns" he said. "The children really make the show."

