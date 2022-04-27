Beau's artwork aims for the stars

community,

Budding Caringbah North, artist Beau Green decided to aim for the stars when he entered his artwork in competition at the Royal Easter Show. Beau, 8, won third-prize in the children's art competition at the 200th year anniversary of the Royal Easter Show . He entered his winning painting titled "Galaxy" in the 8-13-year-old category. It was the first time he has entered his art in the show. " Beau appears to have a natural talent in this type of art," his mum, Julie said. "Not all paintings get through to go on display at the show so it was a lovely surprise to receive a winning ribbon." "He received a prize delivery from the Royal Easter Show of a fantastic art pack, containing paints, paint brushes, artist apron, books and more," Julie said. "Beau's painting was not for sale at the show. The masterpiece is now displayed in prime position in the family home. "He wouldn't part with it for anything now that it has won a prize," Julie said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/f7492155-1720-47ce-a24f-86850ab1bf31.jpg/r0_241_651_609_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg