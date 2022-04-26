latest-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate an elderly man missing from Gymea. John Harvey, aged 94, was last seen when he attended a medical appointment at a clinic on Gymea Bay Road Friday (22 April). When John failed to return to his home on The Boulevarde and could not be contacted, officers form Sutherland Police Area Command were notified today (Tuesday, 26 April) and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. Police and family have concerns for John's welfare due to his age and pre-existing medical conditions. John is described as being of Caucasian appearance, thin build with short grey hair. It is not known what he was wearing at the time. John may be travelling in his vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry, with NSW registration YAL-761 (NSW), is known to frequent the Jannali and Sutherland areas. Anyone with information regarding John's whereabouts is urged to contact either Sutherland Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

Police appeal to locate 94 year-old man missing from Gymea