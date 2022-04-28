latest-news, zoe alexandria

Engadine jewellery maker and designer Zoe Richardson, of the label Zoe Alexandria, started her business by making jewellery in her garage. Now she has a designated studio, ships her products across the nation, and is known for paving the way in sustainable practices. This month, she launches a new collection called ANDROGYNE, which celebrates sustainability and diversity through gender-neutral jewellery. It was inspired by a ring that she made for her husband. "I decided I wanted to make a ring for in my signature sandcast style," she said. "Once I shared it with my community, it seemed many others loved it too, and not just men either." It was at this moment that inspiration hit and a gender-neutral collection was born. "Each piece can be worn by anyone, no matter how you identify. I guess you could say it's non-binary," the designer said. "I started asking myself, 'why should only women wear engagement rings?' Why can't men have diamonds in their rings?' I like to push the boundaries." The pieces are made with solid yellow gold or silver and some feature black or white diamonds. There is also an option to use a customer's recycled materials.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/9a680e8a-ba70-48db-8741-68cf57c5b64c.jpg/r0_271_7689_4615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg