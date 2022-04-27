latest-news, Ampol, oil spill, Kurnell, community meeting, Andrew Brewer, Ampolcompensation, Kurnelloil dpill, fuel overflow

Ampol has moved to compensate residents and businesses impacted by the Kurnell fuel overflow while Sutherland Shire Council has formally acknowledged the community's "valid and significant concerns". An Ampol spokesman said the company was "providing compensation where required to residents and businesses impacted" following the incident, which occurred during flooding rain on April 7 . "This includes to businesses impacted by road closures at the time of the incident," the spokesman said. "We are committed to addressing community and environmental issues in the short and long-term." The company would not comment further on the compensation but it is understood there are no specific parameters, with ongoing discussions with residents and businesses. Claims can be submitted by calling the Ampol customer service team on 1800 240 398. In its most recent community update, on April 21, Ampol said it was continuing to"work with community members [who] have requested testing in private property". "An initial assessment of results has shown the material discharged is of a diesel nature in general," the statement said. "Benzene has not been detected at all in soil samples returned to date and below health guidelines (National Environment Protection Measure) for oil/water samples taken. "Testing and analysis is being done by an independent environmental consultant and a NATA accredited lab. "Work will be validated by additional tests at the same locations in the next few weeks. We also continue to work with community members that have requested testing in private property." Sutherland Shire Council, at its meeting on Monday night, passed a resolution "acknowledging the concerns of the residents of Kurnell stemming from the Ampol hydrocarbon spillage and subsequent pollution incident". The resolution said the council "continues to support the Environmental Protection Authority, lead regulatory and compliance agency for this incident, to ensure the affected areas are remediated to a safe level". In a mayoral minute, Cr Carmelo Pesce detailed council actions in working with Ampol and the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) following the incident. Cr Pesce said the council had reopened the playing field in Marton Park on EPA advice,

