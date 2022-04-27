latest-news, Cronulla, Jenny Templin, Carmelo Pesce, Sutherland Shire Council, Fire Stories, 2022

The Indigenous culture celebration Fire Stories, which was held at Cronulla on the weekend, has been acclaimed a great success. Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce said the response from those who attended the council-organised event or watched on social media was "incredible". Professional photographer Jenny Templin, who has documented First Nations events all over Australia, said it was "beautifully executed and a truly memorable celebration of our country's age old culture". "I was gobsmacked this was taking place where l grew up and still swim every day," Ms Templin, a local resident, said. "I only hope it becomes an annual event." The Saturday evening event began at sunset with an unplanned Meeting of two Cultures moment, photographed by Ms Templin, in which a new bride , who was having photos taken on the beach, watched as traditional Dharawal People, men and women, danced on the sand. Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the free community event "received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community". "It was amazing to see hundreds of people from across the community join us on Saturday evening for our Fire Stories event and witness Cronulla Park spring to life with a wonderful celebration of Dharawal culture, performance and history," Cr Pesce said. "We were very proud to stage Fire Stories in partnership with the Gujaga Foundation and La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council, and host some of Australia's most acclaimed Indigenous artists, as well as an array of hands on workshops, market stalls and dance performances. "Following two years of event planning and postponement due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, we were thrilled to finally be able to stage this event without the impact of COVID restrictions limiting capacity, workshop interactions or how performers engaged the audience. "We are so pleased with the incredible response we received from those who were able to join us in person, and on social media from many who enjoyed some of the event imagery and footage shared online on the night. "Thank you to everyone who participated in the event, and to all of the performers, workshop and market stall holders, and members of the Gujaga Foundation and La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council. I'd also like to extend a special thanks to council staff who did such a fantastic job in putting it all together." Ms Templin's photos, along with those commissioned by the council from Adam Scarf Photography, appear in the gallery above. Ms Templin said, "Fire Stories, which was planned for two years, but continually postponed due to the pandemic, was so worth the wait". "It was so beautifully executed, with fabulous performers like William Barton, a range of workshops - from weaving and shell decorating to astronomy and language - on the perimeter, dances taught to enthusiastic children and beautifully crafted artworks by First Nations artists for sale," she said. "On the beach once darkness fell, a blue whale manifested, lit like it was immersed in the ocean, to mark the local traditional whale people, the Gweagal. "And, finally to close proceedings, there was a corroboree on the sand, surrounded by blazing fires. "Congratulations to all involved for putting on such a well-executed and thoughtfully produced evening."

