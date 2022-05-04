latest-news,

The famous red and white of St George Athletics Club is joining with other iconic regional sports clubs like the Dragons and the St George Cricket Association in celebrating its centenary. Celebrations are starting with the St George Athletics Centenary Gala Day on Saturday, May 14 which is an event to bring together current and former members, friends and supporters of the club for a fun day of festivities to celebrate the 100 years. The St George District Amateur Athletic Club was formed at a meeting held in Colvin's Hall at Hurstville on Monday, March 7, 1921. The first race conducted by the club was held on a very wet day at Hurstville on Saturday, April 2, 1921. The course was a 21/2 mile scratch road course from Hurstville Post Office along Forest Road to Willison Road at Carlton, and return. Now based at Scarborough Park ,the club has provided consistent weekly winter cross country competition for countless people of all ages and abilities for literally decades. They also still provide free coaching services for all track and field disciplines which has developed athletic and life skills for a huge number of past and current members 13 club members have represented Australia at the Olympic or Paralympic Games and many athletes have won NSW, Australian and World Championship titles at junior, open and masters event levels.

