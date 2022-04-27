Calls heard by council for more consultation on Mortdale and Beverly Hills Master Plans

latest-news,

In a major win for residents, Georges River Council has supported more face-to-face consultation on the draft Mortdale and Beverly Hills Master Plans. Last night, the council voted to write to the Planning Minister to remove the requirement for the Master Plans to be completed by June 30. The council also voted to conduct in-person community consultation for both the Mortdale and Beverly Hills Master Plans and once the plans are endorsed by the council place them on Public Exhibition for 28 days. "We need to provide some certainty to the communities of Mortdale and Beverly Hills about the draft Master Plans," Councillor Kathryn Landsberry said. "It really is important that we put them out for exhibition. It is really important that we go back to the community and that the plans will be amended to be much more palatable to what the community will accept. "The community is willing to accept some of the revitalisation proposed but not all of it. We need to work together to get the right outcome for everybody." Concerned as the deadline for the June 30 deadline for the Master Plan finalisation neared, the Save Mortdale Village Community Group called for more face-to-face community consultation. Georges River Council said it was not currently conducting in-person community meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was continuing to accept public submissions on the Master Plan. So the group decided to fund their own town planner and conduct its own face-to-face consultation with the community to inform residents of what is proposed for the Mortdale Town Centre. Consultation sessions were held today at the Mortdale Uniting Church Hall. The group's spokesperson, Catherine Ford pointed to Hurstville which she said had been stripped of its identity by over-development that was not suitable for Mortdale. "Mortdale is a quiet but thriving community. The Master Plan will make it a very unattractive place to live," she said. The group is objecting to the draft Master Plan proposals for 969 additional units, or 1189 with added affordable housing bonus, and with six-to eight storey developments in Morts Road. Cook Street and Victoria Avenue. Concerns with the draft Master Plan include an expansion of the B2 zone into Cook Street to include land currently zoned R2 Low Density Residential. Council owned properties at 25, 27 and 29 Cook Street and 30 Morts Road would have a proposed height of 22-metres or 28 metres with the Affordable Housing bonus. Land in Macquarie Place currently zoned R4 High Density Residential would be zoned B2 Local Centre and land in Pitt Street currently zoned R4 High Density Residential would be rezoned B2 Local Centre. Resident David Martin said the council had produced a plan that is totally out of character with Mortdale. "It is the beginning of the destruction of our village," he said. "Georges River Council area already has more people per square-kilometre than 20 other councils in the Sydney metropolitan area. "The current R4 high density residential means no more than 12-metres. The Master Plan sees a possible 28-metres creating another Kogarah or Hurstville and destroying our village." The population of Mortale now is 11,000. The population forecast by 2036 is an increase of 600. Based on this figure, Mortdale only needs 273 new dwellings, less than the quote of 1189 dwellings. "The council must defend the wishes of the people and not override our democracy and hand control to the developers." Peter Thompson, who has lived in Mortdale for more than 50 years said the streets were not built for high density development. He described Mortdale as an island suburb which is restricted by single road access into the town centre. "The current population is 11,089. With 969 new dwellings there would be an increase of 3,000 people. 'Georges River Council has not done any forecast modelling. The national standard per dwelling house or unit has 10 single car journeys a day. That would mean 9,690 extra traffic movements per day. "The council has failed to simulate the impact the Master Plan will have on traffic and parking. "Metred parking will have to come in and time restrictions." The Save Mortdale Village Community Group is encouraging residents to write individual submissions to the council on their objections to the Master Plan. Details: www.savemortdalevillage.org

