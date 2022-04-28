latest-news, greyhound rescue

Mortdale's Pei Xiang, who recently finished high school, has donated her award-winning artwork titled 'Shut Down' to Greyhound Rescue. The artwork will be auctioned online to help rehabilitate and rehome greyhounds. Her painting was on exhibition in the Art Gallery of NSW and will be exhibited in the Margaret Olley Gallery in Tweed Heads from July to September 2022. "My work endeavours to convey the repetitive cycle, impact, and abusive culture of greyhound racing," she said. "My artwork is dedicated to the 18,000 greyhounds that are killed in Australia every year and the volunteers who work tirelessly to save their lives". The talented artist raised $400 for Greyhound Rescue, when she was 13 years of age. "Not only is Pei's work beautiful, it is inspiring to see young people caring so passionately about a cause that is meaningful to them," Greyhound Rescue's President, Nat Panzarino said. "Her commitment to helping hounds in creative and innovative ways, and using her talents to highlight this important cause is inspiring." In 2022 Ms Xiang received early entry to study engineering and medical science at the University of Technology, Sydney. She also has a rescue greyhound as a pet.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/99efbe26-310f-4d1f-bd6a-2db73eef6729.jpg/r0_286_788_731_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg