A turbulent childhood in and out of foster care and an unstable school routine could have easily been the tipping point for Darian Brooker. But the determined student overcame a challenging past with grit. She made it her mission to give other young people the chance to make something of themselves. Mrs Brooker, of Kirrawee, founded 'We Future Leaders', a Taren Point-based tutoring and mentoring venture that gives students the opportunity to expand their confidence and academic potential. As an eight-year-old, she was separated from her mother, who struggled with addiction. She went to 26 different schools, not knowing why her bags were suddenly packed on a stranger's front porch. "My mum did the best job she knew how to do but she didn't have support," Mrs Brooker said. "It wasn't safe for me to be at home. "There was lots of inconsistency with foster care, moving to the next house without warning. I would cry at school and get bullied for it. Lovely teachers who recognised my struggles were the biggest support." The university graduate who studied science, always loved learning. "That was my outlet, and it's why I pursued a role in education because it revolved around helping others," she said. Mrs Brooker launched her business in 2019 after she noticed a gap in learning, especially from children in foster care, those escaping domestic violence, in juvenile detention or refugees. "When I was changing schools, there was no transition. I would learn something like how to tell the time, and then move to another school, and learn it all over again," she said. "Our mission is to reduce the education gap between low and high socio-economic students. Currently there is a three year gap. Students are significantly further behind. Primary school students and those in early high school years are lacking in basic numeracy and literacy skills like letter recognition and reading. There is also a big decrease in engagement across the board." A target focus is to give children from Kindergarten to Year 12 the belief that they can achieve despite any set-backs. "We have partnerships with the Department of Communities and Justice and Ronald McDonald House, where we also tutor kids with chronic illness. One of our boys who was in foster care, missed five years of schooling, but after six months of tuition he's in high school," Mrs Brooker said. At 25 years of age, the educational entrepreneur who has a team of 35 staff, hopes to reach one million young people by 2041. "It's a big goal, but why not aim? The pandemic has pushed demand." Mrs Brooker is also a finalist in the First National Real Estate Leadership Award as part of the NSW/ACT Young Achiever awards. "The recognition is lovely but the best part is being a role model," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/1d8f72d8-2065-4a53-8e05-dd30a8195113.jpg/r0_427_5315_3430_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg