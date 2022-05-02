latest-news, bald face public school

With fresh air wafting through the classroom, eager learners are back at Bald Face Public School for the first time since the scrapping of the household close contact isolation rule. There's quiet confidence heading into the cooler months. Schools have returned to a COVID-19 Smart Plan to ensure staff and children maintain safe precautions ahead of an expected seasonal spike in winter cases. The NSW Department of Education isn't taking any chances. Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell says it's a "common sense approach" to ensure schools are prepared to manage potential increases in cases and other respiratory illnesses. "School is where students learn best and we need to do everything we can to make sure that face-to-face learning continues with minimal disruption as we move into the colder months," she said. Teachers and pupils must still notify their school that they are a household contact and take a daily rapid antigen test (RAT). Masks in high schools are still compulsory indoors. Accredited teachers including non-school based, retired and final year students will continued to be deployed to cover sick leave. A school-level outbreak may trigger short-term measures including a ban on large indoor gatherings, activities, visitors, cohort mixing, symptomatic use of RATs and home learning. Bald Face Principal Sonia James says the easing of restrictions means pupils will be less likely to have learning disrupted. "They can attend school more consistently, which is important for engagement and building strong sense of belonging," she said. "We have had a fairly seamless transition into Term 2. Students have eased back really well. After the extended lockdown, we had a big focus on well-being and allowed them time to adjust back into school routines with strong supports in place." She said acquiring casual teachers was a challenge but being flexible ensured quick timetable changes to manage staff absences. "[Staff] have been willing and able to adapt and assist wherever needed," she said. "We are predicting the easing of household contact restrictions may help to alleviate some of this deficit."

