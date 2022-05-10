Kurnell Village Fair a highlight of month-long shire heritage festival
The Kurnell Village Fair, which is in its 25th year, will be held in Marton Park on Sunday, May 15.
The event, which is a highlight of the annual Sutherland Shire Heritage Festival, commemorates the diverse history of Kurnell.
The fair, between 9am and 4pm, will feature rides, performances from local talent and up to 40 food and variety stalls on a relaxing Sunday.
Another family activity being held on Sunday as part of the festival is a Celtic Concert in Parc Menai .
The festival continues until May 29, including:
- Saturday 14th May Botany Bay Family History Society, Tradies Gymea 10am - 4pm
- Sunday 15th May Celtic Concert, Parc Menai Midday on BYO Chair/Rug
- Sunday 15th May Kurnell Village Fair, Marton Park 10am - 4pm
- Saturday 21st may Sutherland Shire Historical Society meeting and talk, Venetia St, Sylvania with Greg Jackson and Pam Forbes,' Parkvale on Georges River'
- Sunday 22nd May Sutherland Music Club Concert, Uniting Church, Flora Street Sutherland
- Saturday 28th May Sutherland Music Club, Youth Music Awards Competition for under 18yrs, Uniting Church Flora St, Sutherland 9am
- Sunday 29th May Southern Brass Concert, Gymea Tradies 2pm- 4pm $10 entry
- Tramway museum is open every Sunday & Wednesday this month.