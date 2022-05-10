latest-news, Sutherland Shire Citizens' Heritage Festival, vintage bus rides, tramway museum, Sydney bus museum

The Kurnell Village Fair, which is in its 25th year, will be held in Marton Park on Sunday, May 15. The event, which is a highlight of the annual Sutherland Shire Heritage Festival, commemorates the diverse history of Kurnell. The fair, between 9am and 4pm, will feature rides, performances from local talent and up to 40 food and variety stalls on a relaxing Sunday. Another family activity being held on Sunday as part of the festival is a Celtic Concert in Parc Menai . The festival continues until May 29, including:

