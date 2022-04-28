latest-news, Sutherland Shire Citizens' Heritage Festival, vintage bus rides, tramway museum, Sydney bus museum, 2022

A lovingly restored vintage bus will run a loop between sites during an Open Day on Saturday April 30 to kick off the month-long Sutherland Shire Citizens' Heritage Festival. Hop aboard for a free ride from the Sydney Tramway Museum at Loftus to Hazelhurst Regional Gallery in Gymea, Brinsley's Joinery in Sutherland, the Brick Pit Museum in Kirrawee and the Sutherland Shire Historical Society Museum in Sylvania. Other Open Day activities include the Cronulla School of Arts offering tours and community groups such as the Port Hacking Potters set to display their traditional talents and beautiful wares. The festival continues until Sunday May 29, offering activities for the whole family including the Kurnell Village Fair, the Sutherland Music Club concert and a performance by Southern Brass. The Botany Bay Family History Society will be hosting a day at Tradies Gymea where there will be many groups on hand to help people trace their family History. A day at Parc Menai will be a colourful celebration of the shire's Celtic connection. This is the 39th year the festival has been held, organised by a local committee in conjunction with the National Trust. FESTIVAL PROGRAM: Entry Fees: Prices vary on location MORE INFORMATION

