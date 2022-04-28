Free vintage bus rides kick off Sutherland Shire's heritage festival
A lovingly restored vintage bus will run a loop between sites during an Open Day on Saturday April 30 to kick off the month-long Sutherland Shire Citizens' Heritage Festival.
Hop aboard for a free ride from the Sydney Tramway Museum at Loftus to Hazelhurst Regional Gallery in Gymea, Brinsley's Joinery in Sutherland, the Brick Pit Museum in Kirrawee and the Sutherland Shire Historical Society Museum in Sylvania.
Other Open Day activities include the Cronulla School of Arts offering tours and community groups such as the Port Hacking Potters set to display their traditional talents and beautiful wares.
The festival continues until Sunday May 29, offering activities for the whole family including the Kurnell Village Fair, the Sutherland Music Club concert and a performance by Southern Brass.
The Botany Bay Family History Society will be hosting a day at Tradies Gymea where there will be many groups on hand to help people trace their family History.
A day at Parc Menai will be a colourful celebration of the shire's Celtic connection.
This is the 39th year the festival has been held, organised by a local committee in conjunction with the National Trust.
FESTIVAL PROGRAM:
- Saturday 30th April OPEN DAY 10am - 4pm Tramway Museum (VINTAGE BUS Stops), Cronulla School of Arts
- Tuesday 3rd May Seniors Concert, Sutherland Music Club. Uniting Church, Flora St. Sutherland 1.30pm
- Saturday 14th May Botany Bay Family History Society, Tradies Gymea 10am - 4pm
- Sunday 15th May Celtic Concert, Parc Menai Midday on BYO Chair/Rug
- Sunday 15th May Kurnell Village Fair, Marton Park 10am - 4pm
- Saturday 21st may Sutherland Shire Historical Society meeting and talk, Venetia St, Sylvania with Greg Jackson and Pam Forbes,' Parkvale on Georges River'
- Sunday 22nd May Sutherland Music Club Concert, Uniting Church, Flora Street Sutherland
- Saturday 28th May Sutherland Music Club, Youth Music Awards Competition for under 18yrs, Uniting Church Flora St, Sutherland 9am
- Sunday 29th May Southern Brass Concert, Gymea Tradies 2pm- 4pm $10 entry
- Tramway museum is open every Sunday & Wednesday throughout the Festival
Entry Fees: Prices vary on location