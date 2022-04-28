latest-news,

Georges River residents, Sharyn Cullis and Kim Wagstaff have been honoured for their longstanding and substantial commitment to the Riverkeeper program. In a Mayoral Minute at this week's Georges River Council meeting, mayor Nick Katris congratulated them on their awards for their service to the community and preservation of the environment. The Georges River Combined Councils Committee, more commonly known as the "Riverkeeper" was formed in 1979 and comprises community representatives and councillors from the eight local government areas lining the waterway. The Riverkeeper guides best practice management to protect the natural landscape and improve liveability along the river, and its activities include rubbish collection and prevention campaigns, research, bush regeneration and water monitoring. "Crucial to the success of the Riverkeeper's programs is the large contingent of volunteer community representatives who have dedicated many years to ensure that the environmental integrity of the river and its surrounds is maintained," Cr Katris said. "I am proud to announce that, at the AGM held on 31 March, the Riverkeeper recognised two Peakhurst Ward residents, Ms Sharyn Cullis and Mr Kim Wagstaff for their longstanding commitment to its programs over many years and they are both now acknowledged on the Riverkeeper's Honour Board.' Ms Cullis was principal of the Georges River Environmental Centre and is secretary of the Georges River Environmental Alliance. Mr Wagstaff is serving his third term as president of Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society. "I congratulate them on their awards and sincerely thank them for their substantial contributions over the years which have benefitted not only our local environment, for example, the Streamwatch program which regularly tests the water in both Dairy and Myles Dunphy Creeks, but the health of the entire river system," Cr Katris said.

Residents recognised on Riverkeeper's Honour Board