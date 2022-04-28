Bayside restates strong opposition to any plans for Botany Bay cruise ship terminal

latest-news,

Bayside Council has reiterated ts strong opposition to any future cruise ship terminal in Botany Bay. The move comes as the first luxury cruise ship since the start of the pandemic in 2019 returned to Sydney Harbour last week. In a Mayoral Minute submitted at this week's meeting of Bayside Council, mayor Dr Christina Curry called for the council to write to the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and the Minister responsible for Ports, David Elliott reiterating Council's strong opposition to any plans to consider a cruise ship terminal at Yarra Bay or Molineux Point due to the negative impact on the natural environment, traffic congestion, loss of green space and consequential land development pressures in the vicinity. "With the easing of travel restrictions following the worst of the pandemic, the passenger cruise ship industry is re-starting," Councillor Curry said. "While there is currently no publicly available proposal on the table, the threat of Botany Bay becoming a new port for this growing industry is still present," she said. "Council must continue to make known its opposition to a cruise ship terminal being developed at Yarra Bay or Molineux Point. " A study commissioned by Council on the erosion problems along the Bayside foreshore is soon to be released. "The study has found that the biggest contributor to the environmental damage caused to the Bay and the devastating erosion of the beaches was the change in wave action following the development of Port Botany. "The community cannot tolerate any further degradation of the Bay and surrounds through the construction of massive infrastructure projects. "Traffic and pressure on infrastructure, open space and the use of land is already beyond capacity. "Council needs to remind the State Government that enough is enough and that a more suitable site in Sydney Harbour needs to be found to accommodate the cruise ship industry," she said.

