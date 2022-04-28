latest-news,

A Beverly Hills mum says she will put the deposit on a home for her family after winning $100,000 in yesterday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw. She won a guaranteed 1st Prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10561, drawn Wednesday 27 April 2022. "I've only ever won little bits of money, but to win $100,000 is life-changing," she said, speaking with an official from The Lott. "We'll put a deposit down on a home for us and then I'm going to treat myself for Mother's Day. "It really is perfect timing." The winning woman's entry of five random numbers was purchased online at thelott.com - the official home of Australia's lotteries. The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $9.41 million for draw 1570, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $11.96 million for draw 10563.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/2c61fa2b-77ed-4cc4-888e-9ba7e84f191a.jpeg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

$100,000 Lotteries win gives Beverly Hills mum key to the door