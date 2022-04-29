Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Dine and Discover before it's too late

comment, Shire Matters, Australia Day, Mark Speakman

It's been heartening to see so many people out and about over the recent Easter and Anzac Day long weekends, enjoying the sunshine and all that our beautiful Shire has to offer. It's clear that people are keen to shake off the shackles of the pandemic and enjoy what they love doing most with their families and friends. It's been great to see so many people taking advantage of the NSW Government's free voucher programs to do so. The NSW Government currently has more than 70 vouchers and rebates available to help to ease the cost of living pressures for households. The voucher program includes some great measures to entertain the kids without breaking the budget, including Active Kids, First Lap learn to swim, Before and After School Care ($500 per child) and Creative Kids vouchers. The digital vouchers aren't just good for the hip pocket; they're good for businesses too. Recent figures show that the 266,000-plus vouchers redeemed over the Easter long weekend injected $25 million into NSW businesses. The Dine Discover NSW program also enjoyed its biggest uptake since Christmas, providing a $12.3 million boost to the state's economy over the four-day break. And the uptake of Parents NSW vouchers (up to $250 per household) set a new redemption record, with over 32,000 used on Good Friday alone, making it the single biggest day in the history of the program since launching in February. The vouchers can be accessed online via your MyServiceNSW account, in the ServiceNSW app, or by visiting your nearest Service Centre. You can explore the full range of options available through Savings Finder, which include the voucher programs, by visiting www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/savings-finder. However, it's important to know that the Dine Discover NSW vouchers are only available up to 30 June 2022. So, if haven't used all your Dine Discover vouchers, it's time to start planning some more ways to get out and about in the Shire with your family and friends, between now and the end of June. As they say, use it before you lose it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/27d800ed-3781-4c09-babb-84d0dadc055f.JPG/r0_3379_7087_7383_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg