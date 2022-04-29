latest-news,

The former Bexley Bowling Club site is one step closer to being refurbished as a community hub following Bayside Council's meeting this week. Bayside Councillors voted to accept the recommendations of its City Works and Assets Committee. Plans to redevelop the Council-owned site at 72 Laycock Street, Bexley North began in 2016 when Council accepted a tender from AHEPA NSW Inc to transform the old Bexley Bowling and Recreation Club. "This old bowling club has been vacant for some time now," Mayor Dr Christina Curry said. "Council is keen to see this grand old building returned to community use and, we have worked hard to ensure the proposal is appropriate for the area." The Mayor told the Council meeting it had not been easy due to internal issues within AHEPA NSW, however, the organisation has now complied with all the terms of our agreement and the council is legally bound to move forward. Bayside's City Works and Assets Committee, at a meeting on Wednesday, 13 April 2022, recommended that, as the Order of AHEPA NSW Inc. has remedied the Default Notice and provided the Works Licence Security bank guarantee, the redevelopment project can proceed in accordance with the requirements of the Agreement for Licence and Lease (AFL) for the site. AHEPA NSW has also submitted a Development Application which is currently being independently assessed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/a8f05d7f-2473-4253-b287-9d56ba14e827.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Former Bexley Bowling Club refurbishment one step closer