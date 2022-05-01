Weekly Wrap: Slow down and take a sniff

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Hello readers, And so, just like that a third of another year has passed ... and guess who hasn't stopped to smell the roses! The older I get the faster time seems to travel. Perhaps it's due to the fact that I'm a heck of a lot busier now than I was say 20 or 30 years ago. Or maybe I'm just becoming more aware of that cliche about the importance of making each day count and feeling guilty for not having done so. Whatever it is, it seems so much easier these days to get lost in the hectic, the routine of it all - head down, focused on task - to the point where when finally do we get the chance to lift our heads and take a breath another week or month has passed us by. Is this really making each day count? Surely not! At this point in the year, dear reader, I am going to make the pledge to myself to stop more often and take the time to actually savour the smell of the roses, not just sample a passing whiff. Not sure why I feel the need to share this with you all, but I'm fairly certain I'm not the only one in need of a reminder ... life is truly for the living. Anyhoo, onto the week that was. Bayside Council adopted a recommendation from its City Works and Assets Committee that sees the former Bexley Bowling Club site is one step closer to being refurbished as a community hub. Redevelopment plans for the council-owned facility date back to 2016. Staying with Bayside, Jim Gainsford reports the council has reiterated ts strong opposition to any future cruise ship terminal in Botany Bay. The move comes as the first luxury cruise ship since the start of the pandemic in 2019 returned to Sydney Harbour last week. Eva Kolimar reported on the opening of Sylvanvale's new state-of-the-art facility at Bangor. The $5 million housing estate, will allow the disability support service to house residents in need and promote independent living. Murray Trembath reported on the success of Cronulla Council's Indigenous culture celebration Fire Stories, which was held at Cronulla last weekend. Be sure to click on the link and check out the images. In other council news, Jim reported about the resignation of Georges River Council General Manager, Gail Connolly. And on the Federal election front, Murray offered the tale of two Hughes candidates set to cause confusion for voters and they share the surname Seymour. As always, this is just scratching the surface of a busy week. For more local news and happenings, be sure to visit theleader.com.au. Thanks again for supporting your local news team and I hope you have a great week. All the best, Matt Lawrence Editor.