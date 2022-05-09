latest-news, Cooper Street Reserve, $1M promise, Coalition, Jenny Ware

The Coalition has promised $1 million toward the upgrade of Cooper Reserve at Engadine if re-elected on May 21. Liberal candidate for Hughes, Jenny Ware, said the funding would allow for the upgrade of the village green and a new accessible toilet block in stage 3 of the masterplan. The masterplan also includes a new covered picnic area, youth precinct with skate park and multi-courts for games, a space for exercise equipment, fences, outdoor furniture and lighting. Ms Ware said the revitalisation project would benefit local families and attract more visitors. Sutherland Shire's Liberal mayor Carmelo Pesce said the promised funding would "go a long way to making the Cooper Street masterplan become a reality and something really special for generations to come".

