latest-news, oil spill, Kurnell, Caltex Ampol, fuel residue, Cate Faehrmann, EPA, Environment protection Authority

Soil samples taken independently from areas where oily wastewater overflowed at Kurnell generally showed levels of potentially harmful Benzene were below the detection threshold. The NSW Environment Protection Authority's findings appear to be similar to those reported by Ampol. Details have been published on their websites. An EPA update said it was continuing to investigate and oversee the clean-up after the overflow from a fuel terminal pit during flooding rain on April 7. "EPA officers are continuing to inspect and oversee the clean-up by Ampol as required by a legally binding Clean-Up Notice," a spokesman said. "The EPA's immediate priority is to ensure the clean-up is timely and thorough, and that the community is kept informed of progress. "The EPA has met with the community, attending community meetings, responding to reports made by community members, delivering information through letterbox drops, and providing updates on our dedicated website page." The spokesman said soil sampling by EPA officers on April 19 at Marton Park oval from the area closest to the overflow and in low-lying areas had been analysed by an independent, NATA accredited, laboratory. "Results show there were no detectable levels of oil or hydrocarbons in the samples," he said. "The EPA has advised Sutherland Shire Council of the results and that the oval is safe to access. Sutherland Shire Council opened the oval on April 22 and sporting activities commenced again on April 23. "Sutherland Shire Council opened Silver Beach on April 22. Results from water samples taken by EPA officers at three locations off Silver Beach on 22 April show no detectable levels of oil or hydrocarbons in the water samples. "The EPA is directing the clean-up and Ampol has a number of work teams cleaning up along Captain Cook Drive and surrounding areas as required by the legally binding Clean-Up Notice. Clean-up in this area commenced on Thursday 21 April. This includes removal of grass and soil coated with an oily residue from the incident. "Ampol has released data from samples taken immediately after the overflow. The EPA has taken separate, independent samples...from Silver Beach, Marton Park and the wetlands at Marton Park and Quibray Bay. "The water samples were taken on the days immediately after the event before the polluted water was removed. "Soil samples were taken when the areas were free of standing water. The results generally show fuel products in areas along Captain Cook Drive and in Marton Park. Benzene levels were below the detection threshold for all samples. "Polluted water has now been removed and disposed of appropriately. The clean-up of impacted grass and soil on the kerbside has started. "Results of additional sampling of soil, water and ambient air will be included on the EPA's websites as they become available." The spokesman said NSW Health has provided the following advice to residents to help limit their potential exposure to the oil while the clean-up was underway: Anyone with health concerns is advised to contact a GP or the South Eastern Sydney Public Health Unit on 9382 8333. The spokesman said Sydney Water had advised its drinking water was not impacted . "The EPA is offering voluntary residential bore testing," he said. "If members of the community would like to request their bore to be sampled, they should contact the EPA's Environment Line 131 555 or by email at info@epa.nsw.gov.au. "Results will be provided directly to the resident." The spokesman said several community members had reported their smoke alarms going off recently. "Fire and Rescue NSW has advised that fuel vapours or odours would not trigger a response from a residential smoke alarm," he said. "

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/d4185153-208f-4fbf-8c36-f627d7b844d7.jpg/r1_11_482_283_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg