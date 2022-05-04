latest-news,

The St George Athletics Club organised the first Australian Marathon Championship in 1927 and the club hosted the Inaugural Australian Schoolgirls and Schoolboys Cross Country Championships at Scarborough Park in 1979. The club has hosted every NSW Novice Cross Country Championship since 1940 (at Scarborough Park) and this year on May 21- they will be hosting the 109th edition of the Novice Cross Country Championship of NSW. The event has provided an opportunity for emerging distance running talents to make themselves known, using the event as a stepping stone. A number of past Novice Champions and medalists have gone on to represent Australia at the highest level. This year's St. George Classic will include a 2km (Under 12), 3km, 5km and 10km events. The 10km event will incorporate the 109th NSW Novice Championships (for runners who have not placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd in a NSW Open Championship from 3000m to 42.195km). There is also a Community 2.5km/5km fun run for anyone to be involved in and an exciting 4x1km Handicap Relay with prize money up for grabs. Olympians Albie Thomas and Kerrin McCann are two of the biggest names to claim the Novice Title. Recent Olympians and Commonwealth Games representatives Eloise Wellings , Madeleine Hills, Celia Sullohern, Jenny Blundell, James Nipperess and Morgan McDonald have all previously won the NSW Novice Title. Details: www.sgdac.org

