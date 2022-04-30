latest-news, Rod Coy, 2022 Relay for Life, Sutherland Shire, Carmelo Pesce

Rain was falling but spirits were high as the 21st Sutherland Shire Relay for Life got under way at Don Lucas Reserve on Saturday morning. More than 2000 people are expected to walk laps throughout the 24-hour event to remember loved ones who have died from cancer, those living with it along with their carers, and to raise money for research through Cancer Council NSW. The event began just before 10am with the Survivors and Carers Lap of Honour, led by the St George Sutherland Scottish Pipe Band. Mayor Carmelo Pesce then rang the bell for the many supporters to start their walk. The ringing of a bell has long signified the end of cancer treatment. Rod Coy, chairman of the organising community committee, said bad weather had never stopped the event. "People with cancer are heroic the way they keep going during their treatment, and so we keep on with them, no matter what," he said. "During the two years of COVID, we didn't stop. The first year Relay had to go online and last year we had a smaller but very successful event." Mr Coy said people could still book during the day for tonight's banquet, preceded by the moving candlelight ceremony.

