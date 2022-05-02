latest-news,

Sydney FC is preparing for their final game at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on May 7th. It's the last time the southern Sydney fans will get the chance to see Sydney FC play on their home turf. It's a big game against old rivals Melbourne Victory- and also the team they played first at Kogarah, back on 25th November 2018. Head Coach Steve Corica said It's been a great three and a half years. "We've had a wonderful time playing at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium and have some fantastic memories. "It has been an extremely successful period and home ground for us. "We have won two Championships, the Premiership, finished second twice and made it to three Grand Finals while playing here, so we'll always have fond thoughts about our time." Captain Alex Wilkinson hopes to really want to go out with a bang. "It will be a huge game against Melbourne Victory and we'll still have a Finals spot to play for, so we need that support." he said Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory will battle for the Beyond Blue Cup on Saturday night in the annual clash for mental health and wellbeing support at Kogarah -7.45pm kick off. The Sky Blues are the current holders following a 1-0 win last May and it's the 11th consecutive season the Cup has been played. Sydney FC CEO Danny Townsend said their co-operation with Beyond Blue has been in place for many years and they are delighted to support their great work. The game has implications for both clubs as the Finals Series approaches and both teams look to secure spots.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/3cb294c8-5166-4cdb-8364-eaf251c14744.jpg/r0_270_5315_3273_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg