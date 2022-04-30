latest-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance after a passenger was seriously injured in a crash at Woolooware last night. Emergency services were called to Kingsway near the intersection of Gannons Road about 11.45pm on Friday after reports of a single-vehicle crash. A police statement said officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command attended and found a Kia Stonic had crashed into two parked cars, a Toyota Landcruiser and MG. The driver - a 27-year-old man - was uninjured. He was subjected to a roadside breath test, returning a negative result before being arrested and taken to Sutherland Hospital for blood and urine testing. Two female passengers - both aged 24 - were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to St George Hospital, where one has undergone surgery for internal injuries. A crime scene was established which has been examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit. As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Police say information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

Police appeal over Woolooware crash