Heathcote Road will be closed on some weeknights and over weekends as work starts on the upgrade of Woronora River bridge. The project is expected to take 12 months to complete. The state government had originally planned to widen the existing bridge and approaches, but, following a community backlash, announced a week before Christmas 2021 a second bridge would be constructed to separate traffic. However, each bridge will have only one lane. The new bridge will be located on the upstream side of the existing bridge and will provide one lane for westbound traffic while the existing bridge will be modified to provide one lane for eastbound traffic. Transport for NSW said excavation and rock cutting would require Heathcote Road to be closed between New Illawarra Road and Princes Highway on some weeknights and over weekends. "These are expected to start in May 2022, weather permitting and will be between 8pm and 5am," a statement said. "Weekend closures are expected to start in early June, weather permitting and will be between 8pm Friday and 5am Monday. "During weekend closures, construction will occur for 24 hours per day to reduce the need for set up and pack down, and reduce the number of closures needed overall to safely deliver the project. "Transport will notify the community when specific closure dates have been finalised, closer to the time." More information: nswroads.work/heathcoterdbridge

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/4d173e6e-c9d4-4e8d-b44b-031fef8f6441.jpg/r1_272_5311_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg