A man, 55, has been charged after police found drugs and a large amount of cash in his unit. Just before 4am on April 28, Raptor Squad officers discovered about 18 grams of cocaine, $24,050 cash, cannabis, and a Dedicated Encrypted Communication Device. The man was arrested and taken to St George Police Station where he was charged with supplying a prohibited drug more than indictable amount and possessing a prohibited drug. He was formally refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on May 3. The operation was part of Strike Force Hawk launched by State Crime Command and South West Metropolitan Region, in the aim of preventing and disrupting serious and organised crime in the community. Since October 2021, police have seized almost 70 firearms and more than 800 charges have been brought against about 250 people. Following recent public acts of violence including the execution of Mahmoud Ahmad at Greenacre, police have ramped up their operations aided by extensive intelligence gathering around those involved in current and emerging conflicts.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/9c37c24a-87c4-490a-b3a4-cd3b9d4e1aff.jpg/r0_573_1230_1268_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Drugs, thousands of dollars seized in police operation