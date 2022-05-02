latest-news,

Gaye Cameron, a counsellor and social worker for mental health, is the Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate in Cook for the May 21 election. Ms Cameron had the same role at the 2019 federal election and also represented the party in the state seat of Miranda in the same year. A party statement said Ms Cameron had has worked in the public sector for 35 plus years, with roles in education, health, transport, infrastructure, development and emergency management. "For many years, Ms Cameron has been a dedicated volunteer with the NSW State Emergency Service, attending natural disasters not only in Sutherland Shire, but around the eastern states. "Now a professional social worker and mental health counsellor, Ms Cameron will focus on improving access to mental health services and the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), as well as advocating major change in aged care, shifting it from profit based to not-for-profit, and get key recommendations implemented." Ms Cameron said, "It's time to put people before politics, and that's why I'm putting my hand up to represent the people of Cook. "I'm standing for One Nation to give the people of Cook a real voice in the decisions which affect their lives instead of letting politicians dictate to us." Ms Cameron said she would champion key One Nation policies including ending COVID-19 vaccine coercion and discrimination, raising aged pensions and increasing funding for aged care, building infrastructure to improve energy and water security, stronger borders and reduced immigration to reduce congestion and improve housing affordability. Locally she will "focus on key assets for the electorate, including a purpose built mental health long-term facility, and injection of funding to upgrade key arterial roads due to the increased development in the area". "I will also act on climate change, but with a sensible approach to positive climate action including sea wall barrier upgrades to mitigate coastal erosion, increase tree planting in the electorate, and clean up our water ways for marine life and for recreational fishing," she said. "Long term vision and planning has been absent from the Australian political landscape for decades. "What I'm offering, and what One Nation is offering, is some long-term vision. We support smart public investments in infrastructure projects to make energy more reliable and affordable, and to improve our long-term water security." "We need these investments to improve our economic competitiveness and bring back the manufacturing industries which the Liberal-Labor duopoly sent offshore. "The pandemic has taught us the value of having sufficient domestic manufacturing capacity to offset supply chain shocks and disruptions to international trade." "We need better strategies to ensure funding for aged care and disability care is sustainable, and we need representatives in parliament who will stand for the protection of fundamental democratic principles like freedom of speech, individual autonomy and personal responsibility. "The pandemic has also taught us how easily these rights can be taken from us, and how few elected representatives will fight to protect them." "One Nation will always fight to protect the rights of the Australian people, and I will always fight for better outcomes for the people of Cook." 1st May 2022

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/f64ce3b4-0649-4822-a910-5789fcf5ec53.png/r0_153_1064_754_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg