Many suburbs in the Hughes electorate have been promised ultra-fast broadband by the Labor and Liberal parties ahead of the May 21 election. Labor candidate Riley Campbell said a Labor government would upgrade the NBN to be faster and more reliable across Sutherland Shire and the western side of Hughes. "The suburbs of Kirrawee, Menai, Sutherland, Wattle Grove, Hammondville, Bundeena, Woronora Heights, Holsworthy and Voyager Point are all set to receive access to full-fibre NBN under Labor," he said. "Residents and businesses will have the opportunity to have 'access to fibre' and gigabit speeds, effectively within a single term of parliament under Labor's plan. "Optical fibre offers speeds up to 14 times greater than copper, with fewer dropouts, and greater reliability," he said. "This is part of an Albanese Labor Government's broader plan to invest $2.4 billion to expand Fibre to the Premises access to a further 1.5 million premises. "Across the country, Labor expects nearly seven in eight homes in the national copper NBN footprint to have full-fibre access by late 2025 under their plan, with nearly half getting access by late 2023." Mr Campbell said Labor would also keep the NBN in public ownership to ensure the company remained focused on improving the network and keeping prices affordable. Liberal candidate for Hughes, Jenny Ware, said, as part of the Coalition's $4.5 billion upgrade, two million homes would be able to order speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) by 2023. "In 2013, after $6 billion and six years of Labor mismanagement, that number was a little over 300," she said. "Labor's promises should be treated very carefully because history has demonstrated they don't have the technical knowledge to properly plan and deliver upgrades. "NBN Co have already announced 1.7 of two million homes and businesses set to benefit from our upgrades to make 75 per cent of the network gigabit capable by 2023 - and this includes eight suburbs across Hughes. "I can confirm that suburbs already announced as being eligible for an on demand upgrade to fibre to the premises by 2023 are Bundeena, Hammondville, Holsworthy, Menai, Sutherland, Voyager Point, Wattle Grove and Pleasure Point. "There are around 68,000 homes and businesses in Hughes that are able to connect to the NBN today thanks to the Coalition's successful roll out of the network."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/5f5b92be-95de-431c-873f-2dd58bee3b36.jpg/r12_312_4247_2705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg