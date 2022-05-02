latest-news,

Rockdale Ilinden extended their unbeaten streak with a 4-2 victory over Northbridge Bulls at Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday. Northbridge hit the front in the round 9 clash through Diego Bonilla, but were behind after a great Jaden Casella goal and a Jamie Percevski header to give Rockdale the lead only to be pegged back by Bonilla's second before the break. Second-half strikes for Bai Antoniou and Alec Urosevski settled the tie for Rockdale in a great result for fans. A pleased Rockdale coach, Steve Zoric, was pumped after the game. "It was a tough game and we knew their transition would be rapid and cause us a few problems," he said. "We gave the ball away in a few central areas during the first-half letting them counter us, and we spoke about stopping that at the break. "Glad to have our fourth win on the trot to keep our momentum and we look forward to next week now." Rockdale next play Sydney FC at home on Sunday May 8 at 6.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/4be1650a-f7ad-4564-aee4-0db1465108bf.jpg/r0_235_5114_3124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg