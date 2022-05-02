latest-news,

Late tries to Ben Hunt and Jayden Sullivan helped the ladder climbing Dragons secure their third win in a row on Sunday afternoon with a 12-6 win over the Wests Tigers at WIN Stadium. The St George Illawarra team's momentum continuing after last week's epic Anzac Day victory against the Roosters. It was a good week all round for St George Illawarra fans, coinciding with membership ambassadors Blake Lawrie and Jayden Sullivan along with Ben Hunt, Moses Mbye and Aaron Woods picking up the phone and ringing some members as part of their member appreciation round. It was appreciated by players and members with Ben Hunt saying without members clubs like theirs wouldn't be playing football. "We are thankful to them and everything they do." Fans and players were also thankful in the 58th minute, after the Tigers had led 2-0 for most of the match before an individual effort from Hunt gave the Dragons the lead. From there the Red V repelled four Wests Tigers sets on their own line before the injection of Jayden Sullivan late proved a masterstroke with the 20-year-old darting over from close range. A late try to Wests Tigers five-eighth Luke Brooks kept the game alive and despite two final chances for the visitors to level, the Dragons held on. After a man of the match effort last week, Captain Ben Hunt stepped up again when the Dragons needed their skipper most, ducking and weaving to get over the line in his solo four point effort and Dragons prop Blake Lawrie was also enormous off the bench running 115 metres in 55 minutes after George Burgess was restricted to 14 minutes. Ben Hunt said they really had to work for the win. "It seems to be the story of the last month, just holding on and grinding out the win. "I'm enjoying my footy. We're getting some scrappy wins of late and fighting hard but we've got a good bunch of fellas and it's good to come out every week. "It's a proper test next week against Melbourne and we have to step up again if we want to be close to them." The Dragons now climb to tenth on the ladder with four wins from eight rounds and will go to Melbourne's AAMI Park to face a Storm side that have put on 120 points in two weeks. Sitting just one win from the Penrith,Melbourne chasing bunch of teams their defense will be put under scrutiny as they face the second placed favourites. This year will also feature the biggest Representative Round in NRL history and the return of the international game, with a weekend in June that will feature Ampol State of Origin and a Pacific Test double header-the NZRL has also confirmed a New Zealand versus Tonga match.

