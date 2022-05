latest-news, punchbowl bus company

A learner bus driver took an unfortunate wrong turn last week, crashing into the front of Mortdale Hotel. The driver was training on April 29 when he accidentally drove the bus into the pub on Pitt Street. Luckily no one was injured but there was minor structural damage to the building. The pub posted photos of the bus on its Facebook page, simply saying "definitely needs more training". The driver was training for Punchbowl Bus Company, based at Riverwood.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/e564dfac-1453-4351-8e6d-ce29bf443cbe.jpg/r0_172_2016_1311_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg