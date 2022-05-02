latest-news,

It was a tough weekend for the Sharks with losses in the NRL to Brisbane and another to the Matthews Cup side who were reduced to 12-men for the second half, finally going down to the Wests Magpies in the Matthews Cup Grand Final 42-16. There was one shining light though,with a win to the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership Sharks who continued on their winning ways beating Souths 36-0 in their round two match against Souths. Played at Central Coast Stadium as the curtain-raiser to the Souths v Manly NRL clash, the Sharks showed their class in proving too good for the Rabbitohs in a seven tries to nil victory and backed up their first win last week against the Mounties. It was a disappointing end to an outstanding season from the under-17 Sharks who won their way to the Grand Final with the best defensive record in the competition, beating the Sydney Roosters the week prior. Trailing 18-6 in the opening moments of the second half captain Chevy Stewart was sent from the field after the referee reacted to something the fullback had said, with the Magpies running away for a 42-16 victory. Despite the loss the Sharks were encouraged by coach Brad Kelly after the game to remain positive and be proud of their efforts during the year in winning their way through to the Grand Final. In the NRL,Brisbane's strong defensive display coupled with a lack of respect for the ball from the Sharks, saw the Broncos come away with a 16-7 victory. The Sharks took a 7-6 lead into halftime but were unable to hold off the Broncos in the second with coach Fitzgibbon saying it was a flat performance. "We lost a bit of confidence after the try at half time and our second half start was poor. "They defended well and we were a bit off with our timing and intent with the ball" he said "We need to execute better-we have to roll our sleeves up and execute better,we will address it and move on." The Sharks have five wins and three losses from their eight matches and after two successive Thursday night games they now have a good turnaround to their next match against the Warriors at PointsBet Stadium on Sunday, May 8.

