Young 'pre-teen' boys will be the centre of focus at an upcoming parenting workshop that aims to give families confidence in supporting their children through the "ups and downs" of childhood. Life coach Fiona Stubbings, of Oyster Bay, is hosting a non-profit event to address the mental health concerns, particularly among young males in the community. Suicide is the biggest killer among males between the ages of 17-44. Mrs Stubbings said early intervention was crucial in supporting young boys in boosting self-esteem. The former social worker who has also worked in child protection policy, runs a business called Raising Warrior Kids. Her latest event, 'Empowering Boys - Mastering Mindsets' is directed at boys between the ages of eight and 13, and their parents. In her private coaching practice, she has seen an urgent need to help primary-school-aged boys. "They need help with understanding how their brain works, what their emotional triggers are, how to identify and manage unhelpful thoughts and feelings," Mrs Stubbings said. "It's to help them shift unhelpful mindsets to build resilience. The event aims to share information in a casual setting. "Anxiety and stress is big. It's happening in younger boys - around that seven to 10 year-old mark. Young girls are better at talking to their friends but boys aren't getting a lot of moral support from their friends. "Kids are also under a lot more pressure at school, or they can get left out of group messages. There is a fear of missing out. Parents are worried. It's about how boys can shift what I call the 'bully in the brain'." Gotcha4Life Foundation's Steven Gamble will also talk about mental health strategies at the event. There will be fun activities, food and entertainment. The event is raising money for Project Youth. It is on June 5 at The Como Hotel, from 10am-midday. Details

