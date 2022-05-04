pharaoh's lounge, menai, sutherland, middle eastern cuisine, egyptian, lebanese

Pharaoh's Lounge at Menai might have opened four weeks before the COVID lockdown but that didn't prevent owner Ramy Hanna from creating one of the Shire's most successful restaurants. Switching to a takeaway and delivery service, the restaurant stayed open seven days a week from 11am to 8pm. Mr Hanna said that strategy paid off and the success of those initial months has continued ever since. In fact, the restaurant is rated 4.9 out of five stars in Google reviews. Now that things have returned to relative normality Pharaoh's Lounge is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5pm to 10pm and Friday to Sunday from 11am to 10pm for lunch and dinner. The fully licensed restaurant offers a Middle Eastern menu which includes culinary delights from Egypt and Lebanon. "We call it Middle Eastern cuisine as that appeals to a lot of people," Mr Hanna - whose background is Egyptian - explained. "When we first opened we noticed that it was very rare to find Middle Eastern cuisine in the Shire," he said. And while the majority of the restaurant's patrons are from the local area, increasing numbers are coming from other parts of Sydney. "We had a big family group dining with us the other day where some of them had come from Wollongong and some had come from the city to meet in Menai and enjoy a big celebration together," Mr Hanna said. The restaurant prides itself on being able to cater to everyone from couples seeking a romantic dinner for two to a large group ready for a big night out. And when it comes to the menu, the Pharaoh's Banquet has proved a runaway success. It contains a selection of the restaurant's most popular dishes including hummus, baba ghanouj, cheese sambousek, fried kebbeh, skewers of lamb, chicken and kafta and turmeric rice. "The banquet is good for families or big groups as it makes it very easy for everyone. Children will love it too," Mr Hanna said. "We also offer many vegan and vegetarian items," Mr Hanna said. "Many people come to us because we have such a good range of vegan items on the menu." The team at Pharaoh's Lounge are proud and active members of the Shire community. "In August last year we donated some meals to the amazing frontline workers at Barden Ridge COVID testing centre," Mr Hanna said. "It was our way of saying thank you for doing such a great job for us."

Savour the exotic Middle Eastern flavours at Menai restaurant

