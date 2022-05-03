Must-have workwear for the cooler months

This is a commercial collaboration with RSEA Safety.



You spend your days outside on the job site, the mornings are getting chilly, and the wind's picking up. So it's time to switch up your summer workwear to clothes that will keep you warm.



No one can work all day in a bulky puffer, so we've spotlighted all the brands that are experts in the workwear industry and that tradies can wear all day long.

RSEA Safety features a selection of Aussie and global best-known workwear brands like Carhartt, ELEVEN Workwear and FXD.



They'll help you get your job done while keeping you warm and protected. These are the styles you'll be wearing from site to street with ease and confidence.

Here's a round-up of the must-have workwear to take you into the cooler months with comfort and style.

Watch hat beanie

A quick option when the temperature drops is a Carhartt Watch Hat Beanie. The A18 is an iconic style that's reached legendary status and can be seen out and about everywhere, from constructions sites, and campgrounds to the footy and on film sets.



Soft to the touch, its stretch rib-knit means it will stay put all day long. It's available in various colours, trendy greys, khakis, blues and reds, so you can buy a few and have one for work and one for weekends.

Water-resistant hoodie

Nothing beats the comfort level of a hoodie. Everyone's living in their favourite one all winter long. ELEVEN Workwear has taken the beloved item and updated it for the job site too with their Water Resistant Hoodie.



Perfect for cold, drizzly days, it will help you stay dry and visible while you work. Its generous fit offers plenty of stretch and room to move, while its top-quality polyester and fleece blend gives a smart-casual look.

Quilted flannel shirt

No tradie uniform is complete without a flannel shirt. It's the perfect mix of warmth and comfort so that you won't be weighed down or restricted.



Throw on the popular style buttoned up or wear it open for extra layering. ELEVEN Workwear's flannel shacket features a fleece lining, so you'll get all the extra warmth without the bulkiness.



In this season's newest colours, you'll easily take this one from the worksite to the weekend, so you don't have to buy a separate wardrobe.

Stretchy cargo pants

RSEA Safety carries a wide range of FXD workwear, with a top selection of cargo pants and shorts that deliver function, style and performance.



The regular fit and premium-quality cotton fabric will keep you looking and feeling good from season to season and worksite to the weekend.



Key seams are triple-stitched and advanced technology delivers long-lasting tear and abrasion resistance. Ensuring a durability guarantee and a pant you'll be getting plenty of wear from.

Get in quick to RSEA Safety for your pick of the best-quality workwear.